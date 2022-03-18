WIN: THE BILLY JOEL #50YEARSOFBILLY VINYL BOX SET

If you’re a Billy Joel fan… this is SAAAAAAAWEEEEEET!

Billy, Columbia Records, and Walmart are celebrating Billy’s 50th anniversary of tickling the 88 keys for all of us with a special six-album COLORED VINYL box set, including copies of “Piano Man,” “52nd Street,” “The Stranger,” “Glass Houses,” “An Innocent Man,” and “Storm Front.” This limited edition box set is only available for purchase at Walmart or via their website. But, because we love Billy as much as YOU do, we want to make sure you win yours for FREE!

So fire up your record player, and get ready for a truly COLORFUL experience as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Billy Joel’s music, with Throwback Nation Radio!

Throwback Nation Billy Joel #50YearsOfBilly Vinyl Box Set – Contest Material Terms

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Only legal U.S. residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older as of date of winning are eligible to enter and win. Starting Friday, February, 18, 2022, through Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00am ET (known as the “Contesting Period”), the host on air will invite listeners to join the Throwback Email Club at www.throwbacknationradio.com. Entry during the Contesting Period will automatically enter email club subscriber into one random drawing to win one (1) six-album Billy Joel at 50 Vinyl Box Set, valued at $150.00. Grand prize drawing will take place soon after the conclusion of the Contesting Period. Odds of winning depend upon how the number of Throwback Email Club subscribers during the Contesting Period. Employees, contractors, and consultants of affiliate stations and Lorino Communications LLC are not eligible to win. Otherwise, the station’s general contest rules apply. Lorino Communications, LLC is the Contest Administrator of the Contest. Walmart is not a sponsor of this contest. Except if inconsistent with these rules, the Throwback Nation Radio’s contest rules apply and can be found at: https://throwbacknationradio.com/contest-rules/. Lorino Communications, LLC is the Contest Administrator of the Contest.