Throwback Nation Radio’s CONCERT OR CASH Official Rules

These rules are specific to the above contest conducted by Lorino Communications Limited Liability Company (the “Contest Administrator”). Contest Administrator’s general contest rules also apply to the extent they do not conflict with these specific rules. A copy of these rules and the general contest rules are available at https://throwbacknationradio.com/contest-rules/.

Who Can Enter

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win the “Concert Or Cash” contest (the “Contest”). A purchase or payment will not increase your chance of winning.

THIS CONTEST IS SUBJECT TO AND GOVERNED BY APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS, STATUTES, AND REGULATIONS. PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR OTHERWISE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

You must be eighteen (18) years of age or older and a legal US resident of any one of the forty-eight (48) contiguous states or the District of Columbia as of the date of entry to enter and/or win this Contest.

How to Enter

As part of the entry process, entrants may be provided with an opportunity to opt-in to receive solicitations from, and/or to become a member/participate in clubs of (e., email clubs, text clubs, and rewards programs), the Contest Administrator, sponsor, or prize providers; provided, however, agreeing to receive such solicitations and/or accepting such membership is not a condition of entry into this Contest and will not increase your chances of winning.

From Monday, September 18, 2023, through Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the beginning of the Throwback Nation Radio show, airing seven days a week at varied times between 9:00am and 12:00am on the contest administrator’s given affiliates, listen for the contest trigger song, visit https://throwbacknationradio.com/ and completely fill out the online entry form with the required information which may include, without limitation, your name, mailing address, city, state, zip code, phone number, email address, date of birth, and click the submit button.

Each individual who meets all applicable eligibility requirements set forth herein and who successfully completes the process of entering this Contest by means of the method described above shall be deemed an “Entrant”. Limit one (1) entry per Entrant email address.

How to Win

On or about October 23, 2023, the Contest Administrator will randomly select one (1) entry from among all eligible entries received as the winner of this Contest subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Contest rules (the “Winner”).

Prize(s)

The one (1) verified Winner of this Contest will receive one (1) trip for two (2) (the Winner and one (1) guest age 18 or older) to see the Eagles at one (1) of the following shows listed immediately below (location shall be closest to verified Winner), including the following: (i) roundtrip coach airfare between a major commercial airport near the Winner’s home (as determined in the sole discretion of the Contest Administrator) and a major commercial airport located closest to concert location (as determined in the sole discretion of the Contest Administrator) (valued at approximately $1,000); (ii) two (2) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) room, standard double occupancy) at a reputable hotel chain near the concert venue (as reasonably determined by Contest Administrator)(valued at approximately $500); and (iii) two (2) VIP tickets to see The Eagles (valued at approximately $1,500); and (iv) $2,000 in spending cash made payable via Visa or like-minded gift card, or, in the alternative, the verified Winner may choose to forego the preceding trip package and receive a check payable to verified Winner for $5,000.00 (the “Prize”). The Prize is valued at up to $5,000.00.

List of Eagles Concerts

November 2, 2023, Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena November 4, 2023, Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena November 7, 2023, Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center November 8, 2023, Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena November 14, 2023, Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena November 17, 2023, St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center November 18, 2023, St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

The Winner’s guest must be eighteen (18) years of age or

Redeeming and using the ticket prize in this Contest (if elected) requires for the Winner (i) to have a valid email address and an app-enabled mobile device capable of downloading and running a third-party mobile ticketing app to access tickets.

Sponsor(s)