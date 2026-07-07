Top 250 Countdown

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Rank Artist Title

1 Michael Jackson Billie Jean

2 Journey Don't Stop Believin'

3 Prince When Doves Cry

4 Police Every Breath You Take

5 Bon Jovi Livin On a Prayer

6 Duran Duran Hungry Like The Wolf

7 Joan Jett I Love Rock and Roll

8 Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You

9 Bryan Adams Summer Of 69

10 Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

11 A-Ha Take On Me

12 Ace Of Base The Sign

13 Spin Doctors Two Princes

14 Survivor Eye Of the Tiger

15 Irene Cara Flashdance

16 Goo Goo Dolls Iris

17 Michael Jackson Beat It

18 Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar

19 Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody

20 Eddie Money Take Me Home Tonight

21 Bon Jovi You Give Love A Bad Name

22 Blondie Call Me

23 Boyz II Men End Of The Road

24 Queen Another One Bites the Dust

25 No Doubt Don't Speak

26 Prince 1999

27 Rick Springfield Jessie's Girl

28 George Michael Faith

29 Kim Carnes Bette Davis Eyes

30 Whitesnake Here I Go Again

31 Madonna Like A Prayer

32 Santana Smooth

33 Eurythmics Sweet Dreams

34 Toto Africa

35 Alanis Morissette Ironic

36 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight

37 Pat Benatar Hit Me With Your Best Shot

38 Wham Wake Me Up Before You Go Go

39 Cranberries Dreams

40 J Geils Centerfold

41 Billy Joel Still Rock & Roll To Me

42 TLC Waterfalls

43 Huey Lewis & The News The Power Of Love

44 Michael Jackson Black Or White

45 Van Halen Jump

46 Prince Little Red Corvette

47 Tears For fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World

48 Kool & The Gang Celebration

49 John Mellencamp Jack & Diane

50 Natalie Imbruglia Torn

51 Go-Go's We Got The Beat

52 Don Henley The Boys of Summer

53 Tom Petty Free Fallin

54 Michael Jackson Thriller

55 Red Hot Chili Peppers Under The Bridge

56 Janet Jackson Miss You Much

57 Kenny Loggins Footloose

58 Aerosmith I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing

59 Human League Don't You Want Me

60 Prince Let's Go Crazy

61 Bruce Springsteen Dancing In the Dark

62 Cyndi Lauper Time After Time

63 Tom Cochrane Life Is A Highway

64 Madonna Into The Groove

65 Journey Any Way You Want It

66 Hall & Oates Kiss On My List

67 C & C Music Factory Gonna Make You Sweat

68 Kenny Loggins Danger Zone

69 Los Del Rio Macarena

70 Soft Cell Tainted Love

71 Poison Every Rose Has It's Thorn

72 Hall & Oates Maneater

73 Wilson Phillips Hold On

74 Robert Palmer Addicted To Love

75 The Outfield Your Love

76 Prince Kiss

77 Bangles Walk Like An Egyptian

78 All 4 One I Swear

79 Men At Work Down Under

80 Journey Seperate Ways

81 MJ PYT

82 John Mellencamp Hurts So Good

83 Stevie Nicks Edge Of Seventeen

84 Bobby Brown My Prerogative

85 Third Eye Blind Semi-Charmed Life

86 Whitney Houston How Will I Know

87 John Parr St. Elmo's Fire

88 Goo Goo Dolls Slide

89 Janet Jackson When I Think Of You

90 Dire Straits Money For Nothing

91 Chaka Khan I Feel For You

92 Santaria Sublime

93 Belinda Carlisle Heaven Is A Place On Earth

94 A Flock of Seagulls I Ran

95 Roxette It Must Have Been Love

96 FYC She Drives Me Crazy

97 Rick James Superfreak

98 Reo Speedwagon Can't Fight This feeling

99 Madonna Vogue

100 Journey Open Arms

101 Lionel Richie All Night Long

102 Dexy's Midnight Runners Come On Eileen

103 Reo Speedwagon Keep On Loving You

104 MJ The Way You Make Me Feel

105 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long

106 Genesis That's All

107 Coolio Gangsta's Paradise

108 Bryan Adams Heaven

109 Madonna Material Girl

110 Simple Minds Don't You Forget About Me

111 Sinead O'Connor Nothing Compares To U

112 Romantics What I Like About You

113 Bangles Manic Monday

114 Tag Team Whoomp There It Is

115 Yes Owner Of a Lonely Heart

116 David Bowie Let's Dance

117 U2 Still Haven't Found

118 Cardigans Lovefool

119 Billy Idol White Wedding

120 Wham Careless Whisper

121 Billy Joel You May Be Right

122 Men At Work Who Can It Be Now

123 Madonna Crazy For You

124 Def Leppard Photograph

125 Corey Hart Sunglasses At Night

126 Michael Jackson Wanna Be Startin' Something

127 OMD If You Leave

128 Denice Williams Let's Hear It For The Boy

129 Matchbox Twenty 3AM

130 Rick Astley Never Gonna Give You Up

131 Modern English I Melt With You

132 Sir Mix Alot Baby Got Back

133 Huey Leiws If This Is It

134 Alanis Morissette Head Over Feet

135 Cutting Crew I Just Died In Your Arms

136 Seal Kiss From a Rose

137 INXS Need You Tonight

138 Duran Duran Rio

139 Kim Wilde You Keep Me Hanging On

140 Huey Lewis Heart Of Rock & Roll

141 Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed

142 Backstreet Boys I Want It That Way

143 Police Every Little Thing She Does

144 Paula Abdul Straight Up

145 Guns & Roses Sweet Child Of Mine

146 Loverboy Working For The Weekend

147 Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Heart

148 Prince Purple Rain

149 Hard To Handle Black Crowes

150 Billy Joel Uptown Girl

151 Earth, Wind & Fire Let's Groove

152 Bon Jovi Wanted Dead Or Alive

153 Kris Kross Jump

154 Cars You Might Think

155 Aerosmith Crazy

156 Hall & Oates You Make My Dreams

157 Lipps, Inc Funkytown

158 Frankie Goes To Hollywood Relax

159 Journey Faithfully

160 Tina Turner What's Love Got To Do

161 John Mellencamp Small Town

162 Hootie & the Blowfish Only Wanna Be With You

163 Naked Eyes Always Something There To Remind Me

164 TLC No Scrubs

165 Clash Rock The Casbah

166 Aerosmith Cryin'

167 Queen Under Pressure

168 Bel Biv Devoe Poison

169 Madonna Holiday

170 Club Nouveau Lean On Me

171 R.E.M. Losing My Religion

172 Katrina & The Waves Walking On Sunshine

173 Dan Hartman I Can Dream About You

174 Bruce Springsteen Hungry Heart

175 MJ Bad

176 Britney Spears Hit Me Baby One More Time

177 Madonna Open Your Heart

178 Tommy Tutone 867-5309

179 Foreigner Urgent

180 Billy Ocean Caribbean Queen

181 Billy Joel Tell Her About It

182 Pat Benatar Love Is a Battlefield

183 Rolling Stones Start Me Up

184 Taylor Dayne Tell It To My Heart

185 Billy Idol Mony Mony

186 Eagle Eye Cherry Save Tonight

187 Billy Joel We Didn't Start The Fire

188 Bryan Adams Run To You

189 Big Mountain Baby I Love Your Way

190 J Geils Freeze Frame

191 Peter Gabriel Sledgehammer

192 Nena 99 Red Balloons

193 Bon Jovi It's My Life

194 B-52s's Love Shack

195 Phil Collins & Philip Bailey Easy Lover

196 Boyz II Men I'll Make Love To You

197 38 Special Hold On Loosely

198 Whitney Houston So Emotional

199 Bon Jovi Bad Medicine

200 Green Day Time Of Your Life

201 Beach Boys Kokomo

202 MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

203 Phil Collins Sussudio

204 Quarterflash Harden My Heart

205 Devo Whip It

206 Mariah Carey Dreamlover

207 Billy Idol Dancing With Myself

208 Tears For Fears Shout

209 Fleetwood Mac Gypsy

210 Blind Melon No Rain

211 Pat Benatar We Belong

212 Greg Kihn Band The Breakup Song

213 Night Ranger Sister Christian

214 Prince Raspberry Beret

215 Third Eye Blind How's It Gonna Be

216 Tone Loc Wild Thing

217 Gin Blossoms Hey Jealousy

218 Heart These Dreams

219 Stray Cats Rock This Town

220 Madonna Like a Virgin

221 Journey Who's Cryin Now

222 Spice Girls Wannabe

223 Michael Jackson Smooth Criminal

224 Genesis Invisible Touch

225 EMF Unbelievable

226 Rod Stewart Young Turks

227 UB40 Red Red Wine

228 Mr. Mister Broken Wings

229 Ricky Martin Livin La Vida Loca

230 Bill Medley Time Of My life

231 Romantics Talking In Your Sleep

232 Phil Collins You Can't Hurry Love

233 Semisonic Closing Time

234 Rockwell Somebody's Watching Me

235 Alanis Morissette You Oughta Know

236 Heart Alone

237 Green Day When I Come Around

238 Tiffany I Think We're Alone Now

239 Bruce Springsteen Glory Days

240 Blondie The Tide Is High

241 Police Don't Stand So Close

242 Donna Lewis I Love You Always Forever

243 Haddaway What Is Love

244 Guns and Roses Welcome To the Jungle

245 Montell Jordan This Is How We Do It

246 Starship Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

247 Cars Drive

248 Janet Jackson Together Again

249 Eric Carmen Hungry Eyes