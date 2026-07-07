Top 250 Countdown
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Rank
Artist
Title
1
Michael Jackson
Billie Jean
2
Journey
Don't Stop Believin'
3
Prince
When Doves Cry
4
Police
Every Breath You Take
5
Bon Jovi
Livin On a Prayer
6
Duran Duran
Hungry Like The Wolf
7
Joan Jett
I Love Rock and Roll
8
Whitney Houston
I Will Always Love You
9
Bryan Adams
Summer Of 69
10
Cyndi Lauper
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
11
A-Ha
Take On Me
12
Ace Of Base
The Sign
13
Spin Doctors
Two Princes
14
Survivor
Eye Of the Tiger
15
Irene Cara
Flashdance
16
Goo Goo Dolls
Iris
17
Michael Jackson
Beat It
18
Def Leppard
Pour Some Sugar
19
Whitney Houston
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
20
Eddie Money
Take Me Home Tonight
21
Bon Jovi
You Give Love A Bad Name
22
Blondie
Call Me
23
Boyz II Men
End Of The Road
24
Queen
Another One Bites the Dust
25
No Doubt
Don't Speak
26
Prince
1999
27
Rick Springfield
Jessie's Girl
28
George Michael
Faith
29
Kim Carnes
Bette Davis Eyes
30
Whitesnake
Here I Go Again
31
Madonna
Like A Prayer
32
Santana
Smooth
33
Eurythmics
Sweet Dreams
34
Toto
Africa
35
Alanis Morissette
Ironic
36
Phil Collins
In The Air Tonight
37
Pat Benatar
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
38
Wham
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go
39
Cranberries
Dreams
40
J Geils
Centerfold
41
Billy Joel
Still Rock & Roll To Me
42
TLC
Waterfalls
43
Huey Lewis & The News
The Power Of Love
44
Michael Jackson
Black Or White
45
Van Halen
Jump
46
Prince
Little Red Corvette
47
Tears For fears
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
48
Kool & The Gang
Celebration
49
John Mellencamp
Jack & Diane
50
Natalie Imbruglia
Torn
51
Go-Go's
We Got The Beat
52
Don Henley
The Boys of Summer
53
Tom Petty
Free Fallin
54
Michael Jackson
Thriller
55
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Under The Bridge
56
Janet Jackson
Miss You Much
57
Kenny Loggins
Footloose
58
Aerosmith
I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing
59
Human League
Don't You Want Me
60
Prince
Let's Go Crazy
61
Bruce Springsteen
Dancing In the Dark
62
Cyndi Lauper
Time After Time
63
Tom Cochrane
Life Is A Highway
64
Madonna
Into The Groove
65
Journey
Any Way You Want It
66
Hall & Oates
Kiss On My List
67
C & C Music Factory
Gonna Make You Sweat
68
Kenny Loggins
Danger Zone
69
Los Del Rio
Macarena
70
Soft Cell
Tainted Love
71
Poison
Every Rose Has It's Thorn
72
Hall & Oates
Maneater
73
Wilson Phillips
Hold On
74
Robert Palmer
Addicted To Love
75
The Outfield
Your Love
76
Prince
Kiss
77
Bangles
Walk Like An Egyptian
78
All 4 One
I Swear
79
Men At Work
Down Under
80
Journey
Seperate Ways
81
MJ
PYT
82
John Mellencamp
Hurts So Good
83
Stevie Nicks
Edge Of Seventeen
84
Bobby Brown
My Prerogative
85
Third Eye Blind
Semi-Charmed Life
86
Whitney Houston
How Will I Know
87
John Parr
St. Elmo's Fire
88
Goo Goo Dolls
Slide
89
Janet Jackson
When I Think Of You
90
Dire Straits
Money For Nothing
91
Chaka Khan
I Feel For You
92
Santaria
Sublime
93
Belinda Carlisle
Heaven Is A Place On Earth
94
A Flock of Seagulls
I Ran
95
Roxette
It Must Have Been Love
96
FYC
She Drives Me Crazy
97
Rick James
Superfreak
98
Reo Speedwagon
Can't Fight This feeling
99
Madonna
Vogue
100
Journey
Open Arms
101
Lionel Richie
All Night Long
102
Dexy's Midnight Runners
Come On Eileen
103
Reo Speedwagon
Keep On Loving You
104
MJ
The Way You Make Me Feel
105
AC/DC
You Shook Me All Night Long
106
Genesis
That's All
107
Coolio
Gangsta's Paradise
108
Bryan Adams
Heaven
109
Madonna
Material Girl
110
Simple Minds
Don't You Forget About Me
111
Sinead O'Connor
Nothing Compares To U
112
Romantics
What I Like About You
113
Bangles
Manic Monday
114
Tag Team
Whoomp There It Is
115
Yes
Owner Of a Lonely Heart
116
David Bowie
Let's Dance
117
U2
Still Haven't Found
118
Cardigans
Lovefool
119
Billy Idol
White Wedding
120
Wham
Careless Whisper
121
Billy Joel
You May Be Right
122
Men At Work
Who Can It Be Now
123
Madonna
Crazy For You
124
Def Leppard
Photograph
125
Corey Hart
Sunglasses At Night
126
Michael Jackson
Wanna Be Startin' Something
127
OMD
If You Leave
128
Denice Williams
Let's Hear It For The Boy
129
Matchbox Twenty
3AM
130
Rick Astley
Never Gonna Give You Up
131
Modern English
I Melt With You
132
Sir Mix Alot
Baby Got Back
133
Huey Leiws
If This Is It
134
Alanis Morissette
Head Over Feet
135
Cutting Crew
I Just Died In Your Arms
136
Seal
Kiss From a Rose
137
INXS
Need You Tonight
138
Duran Duran
Rio
139
Kim Wilde
You Keep Me Hanging On
140
Huey Lewis
Heart Of Rock & Roll
141
Go-Go's
Our Lips Are Sealed
142
Backstreet Boys
I Want It That Way
143
Police
Every Little Thing She Does
144
Paula Abdul
Straight Up
145
Guns & Roses
Sweet Child Of Mine
146
Loverboy
Working For The Weekend
147
Bonnie Tyler
Total Eclipse of the Heart
148
Prince
Purple Rain
149
Hard To Handle
Black Crowes
150
Billy Joel
Uptown Girl
151
Earth, Wind & Fire
Let's Groove
152
Bon Jovi
Wanted Dead Or Alive
153
Kris Kross
Jump
154
Cars
You Might Think
155
Aerosmith
Crazy
156
Hall & Oates
You Make My Dreams
157
Lipps, Inc
Funkytown
158
Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Relax
159
Journey
Faithfully
160
Tina Turner
What's Love Got To Do
161
John Mellencamp
Small Town
162
Hootie & the Blowfish
Only Wanna Be With You
163
Naked Eyes
Always Something There To Remind Me
164
TLC
No Scrubs
165
Clash
Rock The Casbah
166
Aerosmith
Cryin'
167
Queen
Under Pressure
168
Bel Biv Devoe
Poison
169
Madonna
Holiday
170
Club Nouveau
Lean On Me
171
R.E.M.
Losing My Religion
172
Katrina & The Waves
Walking On Sunshine
173
Dan Hartman
I Can Dream About You
174
Bruce Springsteen
Hungry Heart
175
MJ
Bad
176
Britney Spears
Hit Me Baby One More Time
177
Madonna
Open Your Heart
178
Tommy Tutone
867-5309
179
Foreigner
Urgent
180
Billy Ocean
Caribbean Queen
181
Billy Joel
Tell Her About It
182
Pat Benatar
Love Is a Battlefield
183
Rolling Stones
Start Me Up
184
Taylor Dayne
Tell It To My Heart
185
Billy Idol
Mony Mony
186
Eagle Eye Cherry
Save Tonight
187
Billy Joel
We Didn't Start The Fire
188
Bryan Adams
Run To You
189
Big Mountain
Baby I Love Your Way
190
J Geils
Freeze Frame
191
Peter Gabriel
Sledgehammer
192
Nena
99 Red Balloons
193
Bon Jovi
It's My Life
194
B-52s's
Love Shack
195
Phil Collins & Philip Bailey
Easy Lover
196
Boyz II Men
I'll Make Love To You
197
38 Special
Hold On Loosely
198
Whitney Houston
So Emotional
199
Bon Jovi
Bad Medicine
200
Green Day
Time Of Your Life
201
Beach Boys
Kokomo
202
MC Hammer
U Can't Touch This
203
Phil Collins
Sussudio
204
Quarterflash
Harden My Heart
205
Devo
Whip It
206
Mariah Carey
Dreamlover
207
Billy Idol
Dancing With Myself
208
Tears For Fears
Shout
209
Fleetwood Mac
Gypsy
210
Blind Melon
No Rain
211
Pat Benatar
We Belong
212
Greg Kihn Band
The Breakup Song
213
Night Ranger
Sister Christian
214
Prince
Raspberry Beret
215
Third Eye Blind
How's It Gonna Be
216
Tone Loc
Wild Thing
217
Gin Blossoms
Hey Jealousy
218
Heart
These Dreams
219
Stray Cats
Rock This Town
220
Madonna
Like a Virgin
221
Journey
Who's Cryin Now
222
Spice Girls
Wannabe
223
Michael Jackson
Smooth Criminal
224
Genesis
Invisible Touch
225
EMF
Unbelievable
226
Rod Stewart
Young Turks
227
UB40
Red Red Wine
228
Mr. Mister
Broken Wings
229
Ricky Martin
Livin La Vida Loca
230
Bill Medley
Time Of My life
231
Romantics
Talking In Your Sleep
232
Phil Collins
You Can't Hurry Love
233
Semisonic
Closing Time
234
Rockwell
Somebody's Watching Me
235
Alanis Morissette
You Oughta Know
236
Heart
Alone
237
Green Day
When I Come Around
238
Tiffany
I Think We're Alone Now
239
Bruce Springsteen
Glory Days
240
Blondie
The Tide Is High
241
Police
Don't Stand So Close
242
Donna Lewis
I Love You Always Forever
243
Haddaway
What Is Love
244
Guns and Roses
Welcome To the Jungle
245
Montell Jordan
This Is How We Do It
246
Starship
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
247
Cars
Drive
248
Janet Jackson
Together Again
249
Eric Carmen
Hungry Eyes
250
Jody Watley
Lookin For A New Love