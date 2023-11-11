WIN: Throwback Nation Radio’s $1000 Christmas Cookie Competition

At Throwback Nation Radio, we love a few things about Christmas… like the presents, the time with family, the MUSIC…and the COOKIES!

And while WE take care of the tunes, we’d like to treat YOU and your family to an extra $1000 this holiday season just for entering YOUR favorite cookie recipe in the $1000 Christmas Cookie Competition!

Enter the details below, and upload a picture of your cookie while you’re at it. You have until December 10th, 2023, to enter. We’ll be sharing your recipes on the radio, online here, and on social media throughout the holidays – and SOMEONE who shares their recipe with us will win $1000.

Really – it’s THAT simple!

Read the complete rules to get your questions answered here – let’s get you entered – and LET’S GET COOKING!

Entries begin Monday, November 13, 2023.

Throwback Nation Radio $1000 Christmas Cookie Competition Contest Rules:

These rules are specific to the above contest conducted by Lorino Communications Limited Liability Company (the “Contest Administrator”). Contest Administrator’s general contest rules also apply to the extent they do not conflict with these specific rules. A copy of these rules and the general contest rules are available at https://throwbacknationradio.com/contest-rules/.

Who Can Enter

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win the “$1000 Christmas Cookie” contest (the “Contest”). A purchase or payment will not increase your chance of winning. THIS CONTEST IS SUBJECT TO AND GOVERNED BY APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS, STATUTES, AND REGULATIONS. PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR OTHERWISE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

You must be eighteen (18) years of age or older and a legal US resident of any one of the forty-eight (48) contiguous states or the District of Columbia as of the date of entry to enter and/or win this Contest.

How to Enter

As part of the entry process, entrants may be provided with an opportunity to opt-in to receive solicitations from, and/or to become a member/participate in clubs of (e., email clubs, text clubs, and rewards programs), the Contest Administrator, sponsor, or prize providers; provided, however, agreeing to receive such solicitations and/or accepting such membership is not a condition of entry into this Contest and will not increase your chances of winning.

From Monday, November 13th, 2023, through Sunday, December 10th, 2023, individuals will be invited to upload a Christmas Cookie recipe AND a picture of the Christmas Cookie throwbacknationradio.com. Individuals must completely fill out the online entry form with the required information which may include, without limitation, your name, mailing address, city, state, zip code, phone number, email address, recipe, and click the submit button. As a condition of each entrant’s participation in this Contest, each entrant affirmatively represents and warrants that they are the sole and exclusive owner of the cookie photograph and recipe submitted as their entry. By submitting an entry to this Contest, each contestant represents and warrants the following:

The cookie photograph is an original work taken by the contestant or the contestant has the rights from the owner to submit the photograph; The recipe for the cookies is an original creation not copied from any other source or the contestant has permission from the owner to submit the recipe; and Additionally, by participating in this Contest each contestant affirms that: They grant the Contest Administrator a royalty-free, non-exclusive license to display, distribute, reproduce, and create derivative works of the entries, in whole or in part, in any media now existing or subsequently developed, for any Contest Administrator purpose, including, but not limited to advertising and promotion of the organization and its website, exhibition, and including but not limited to Contest Administrator’s social media platforms. Each contestant acknowledges that they have read and understood these rules and agree to be bound by them. Misrepresentation of ownership or violation of these rules may result in disqualification from the Contest and any future contests held by Contest Administrator. Contest Administrator is not responsible for any disputes arising out of duplicate claims of ownership, and the contestant agrees to indemnify and hold Contest Administrator harmless from claims by third parties in relation to the ownership of the submitted photograph and recipe. Failure to adhere to these Contest rules as determined by Contest Administrator, in its sole discretion, may result in disqualification from the Contest and forfeiture of any prizes awarded.

Contest Administrator is not responsible for investigating whether contestants’ ownership of the materials submitted in this contest. Contest Administrator is not responsible for any disputes arising out of duplicate claims of ownership, and the contestant agrees to indemnify and hold Contest Administrator harmless from claims by third parties in relation to the ownership of the submitted photograph and recipe. Each individual who meets all applicable eligibility requirements set forth herein and who successfully completes the process of entering this Contest by means of the method described above shall be deemed an “Entrant”. Limit one (1) entry per Entrant email address. Entrants may be called by the contest administrator and featured on the air, on throwbacknationradio.com, or the administrator’s social media sites for promotional purposes only. BEING FEATURED ON THE AIR, WEB, OR SOCIAL MEDIA SITES DOES NOT INCREASE THE ENTRANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING BECAUSE THE WINNING ENTRY IS SOLELY DETERMINED BY RANDOM DRAWING (SEE HOW TO WIN DETAILS BELOW).

How to Win

9. On or about Monday, December 11th, 2023, the Contest Administrator will randomly select one (1) entry from among all eligible entries received as the winner of this Contest subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Contest rules (the “Winner”). Prize(s)

The one (1) verified Winner of this Contest will receive $1000 awarded in the form of a Visa gift card. Visa is not a sponsor or affiliated with this Contest in any way.

