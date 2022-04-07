WIN – Throwback Nation Radio’s FREE GAS THURSDAY!
It’s BACK… THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20th! Keep listening for more details soon!
FREE GAS THURSDAY – Contest Material Terms
No purchase necessary to enter or win. Only legal U.S. residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older as of date of winning are eligible to enter and win. Starting Thursday, April 7, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022, at the first 10 minutes of the “Throwback Nation Radio” show (as aired locally based on a local affiliate’s broadcast time), the host on air will announce the “FREE GAS THURSDAY” song of the hour and invite listeners to join the Throwback Email Club at www.throwbacknationradio.com by entering the song.
Each contesting period will take place on the following dates and times: Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6:00pm ET until Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4:00am ET; Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 6:00pm ET until Friday, April 15, 2022 at 4:00am ET; Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6:00pm ET, until Friday, April 21, 2022 at 4:00am ET; Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 6:00pm ET until Friday, April 29, 2022 at 4:00am ET; Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6:00pm ET until Friday, May 6, 2022 at 4:00am ET; and Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00pm ET until Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:00am ET.
Entry during the Contesting Period will automatically enter email club subscriber into one random drawing to win a $100 Visa Gift Card. Subscriber can use the prize for gas, or whatever other item they choose. Grand prize drawing will take place within 24 hours of the end of the contesting period. Odds of winning depend upon how the number of Throwback Email Club subscribers during the Contesting Period. Employees, contractors, and consultants of affiliate stations, Lorino Communications LLC and Sound Management LLC are not eligible to win. Otherwise, the station’s general contest rules apply. Lorino Communications, LLC is the Contest Administrator of the Contest. Except if inconsistent with these rules, the Throwback Nation Radio’s contest rules apply and can be found at: https://throwbacknationradio.com/contest-rules/. Lorino Communications, LLC is the Contest Administrator of the Contest.