A PRE-BIRTHDAY Toast to Jon Bon Jovi with his own rose

Tomorrow, one of the ICONS of ’80s rock celebrates his 60th birthday, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this achievement than popping a bottle of his own wine.

That’s right, Jon Bon Jovi is a wine connoisseur; ROSE to be exact. (That’s roh-zay, the accent won’t work on my computer 😉 .)

The line of wines, Hampton Waters, first debuted several years back, and inspired by Bon Jovi’s many years traveling and touring in France. As he notes in the video below, he almost looks as his involvement in the wine business as a promise fulfilled from God – AND BENJAMIN FRANKLIN – that “God wants us to drink great wine.”

While I’m no wine expert – I AM a fan – and I’ll definitely be picking up a bottle for my next brunch.

Learn more from Jon and his son Jesse below, and look for Hampton Waters Rose next time you’re wine shopping too (21+, please enjoy responsibly, of course).