A PRE-BIRTHDAY Toast to Jon Bon Jovi with his own rose

Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Jon Bon Jovi stands on the field prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow, one of the ICONS of ’80s rock celebrates his 60th birthday, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this achievement than popping a bottle of his own wine.

That’s right, Jon Bon Jovi is a wine connoisseur; ROSE to be exact.  (That’s roh-zay, the accent won’t work on my computer 😉 .)

The line of wines, Hampton Waters, first debuted several years back, and inspired by Bon Jovi’s many years traveling and touring in France.  As he notes in the video below, he almost looks as his involvement in the wine business as a promise fulfilled from God – AND BENJAMIN FRANKLIN – that “God wants us to drink great wine.”

While I’m no wine expert – I AM a fan – and I’ll definitely be picking up a bottle for my next brunch.

Learn more from Jon and his son Jesse below, and look for Hampton Waters Rose next time you’re wine shopping too (21+, please enjoy responsibly, of course).

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JON BON JOVI! Who is one of HIS inspirations?

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: So KOOL. With a K.

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Tonight in 1993, MJ and Oprah hash it out.

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: The first time we met Lauryn Hill. And it…

More Stories

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: How Marvin Gay became Marvin…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Bobby Brown, the real creator…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: The Queen before Beyonce;…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: James Brown

1 of 45