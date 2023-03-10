Can’t see Journey live? Don’t worry! Here’s their set list.

We’d all LOVE to see Journey live in concert on this tour run, but for a number of reasons (time, money, location, etc etc etc), not all of us can make that happen on a whim.

So with that in mind, we thought we’d share Journey’s SETLIST from the recent “Freedom Tour” with Toto that kicked off a few weeks ago.

Thanks to our friends at Just Jared – you can enjoy it here.

And no… you won’t have to wait until the encore for “Don’t Stop Believin’!” That’s good news!

(You can also enjoy it here.)

Rock on, Journey – and let’s turn up!