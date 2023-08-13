Happy Left Handers Day!

Lefthandersday.com

Happy Left Handers Day! August 13th is a chance to tell your family and friends how proud you are of being left-handed, and also raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face in a world designed for right-handers.

Did you know about 13% of the population is left-handed? It’s thought to be genetic – researchers have even discovered a gene that contributes to left-handedness!

You’re in good company if you are a lefty – David Bowie, Phil Collins, Celine Dion, Annie Lenox, Ricky Martin, and Sting are just a few of the famous musicians who are all left-handed.

We discovered some other fun facts about lefties – are any true for you???

  • Left-handers are more likely to be creative and visual thinkers
  • Left-handers are usually pretty good at ball sports and hand-eye coordination
  • Some people are more left-handed than others! There’s a quick test you can take to determine the extent of your left-handedness! 
  • Left-handers adjust more readily to seeing underwater
  • Left-handers usually reach puberty 4 to 5 months after right-handers
  • 4 of the 5 original designers of the Macintosh computer were left-handed
  • 1 in 4 Apollo astronauts were left-handed – 250% more than the normal level

There’s even a left handers club to join online to get tips and tricks and advice!

If you’re one of the 13%, HAPPY LEFT HANDERS DAY!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

It’s National S’mores Day!

Entertainment News

Top Ten… Er, ELEVEN Whitney Houston Songs

Entertainment News

Ryan Gosling Hits The Billboard Chart!

Entertainment News

JC Chasez: Meows & Musicals!

More Stories

Top Ten Mariah Carey Songs

Top MTV Videos Of The ’80s & ’90s

Pee Wee forever.

ALERT: Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, has…

1 of 87