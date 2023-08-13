Happy Left Handers Day! August 13th is a chance to tell your family and friends how proud you are of being left-handed, and also raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face in a world designed for right-handers.

Did you know about 13% of the population is left-handed? It’s thought to be genetic – researchers have even discovered a gene that contributes to left-handedness!

You’re in good company if you are a lefty – David Bowie, Phil Collins, Celine Dion, Annie Lenox, Ricky Martin, and Sting are just a few of the famous musicians who are all left-handed.

We discovered some other fun facts about lefties – are any true for you???

Left-handers are more likely to be creative and visual thinkers

Left-handers are usually pretty good at ball sports and hand-eye coordination

Some people are more left-handed than others! There’s a quick test you can take to determine the extent of your left-handedness!

Left-handers adjust more readily to seeing underwater

Left-handers usually reach puberty 4 to 5 months after right-handers

4 of the 5 original designers of the Macintosh computer were left-handed

1 in 4 Apollo astronauts were left-handed – 250% more than the normal level

There’s even a left handers club to join online to get tips and tricks and advice!

If you’re one of the 13%, HAPPY LEFT HANDERS DAY!