Less Burn, More Bublé This Holiday Season!

Michael Bublé is already known for his smooth singing voice… now he’s hoping to entice you to try a smooth-sipping whiskey, too!

Bublé helped develop Fraser & Thompson Whiskey, the first North American Whiskey. He collaborated with Paul Cirka, a legendary blender and distiller, and spirits incubator WES Brands to create the new whiskey.

“I like whiskey, but let’s be honest, not everybody does. So, I worked with my friend Paul Cirka to develop a liquid respected by whiskey lovers, and enjoyed by those who may not be whiskey drinkers. I would consider this the crowning achievement of a legendary career, but I’m far too young for that kind of talk. Easy, now,” Bublé said in a press release.

Coincidentally, “easy, now” is the catchphrase in the new ad campaign for the whiskey, starring Bublé, of course!

The new expression blends both Canadian whisky and Kentucky Bourbon and is bottled at 42% ABV by Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. It retails for $29.99.

Fraser & Thompson also promises “less burn, more Bublé.” Quite appropriate, no? It also may give new meaning to his song “Feeling Good!”

Check out the two new ads below!