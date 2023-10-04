NKOTB, *NSYNC, & Backstreet Boys All In One!

The era of boy bands will be featured in an upcoming documentary on Paramount+!

The new doc will highlight groups like New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and 98 Degrees and look at their impact on pop culture. The project will focus on boy bands of the ’90s and 2000s.

Bruce Gilmer, Paramount’s president, said “the ’90s boy band era made an indelible impact and will be forever woven into the pop culture landscape. Boy bands remain bonafide global sensations to this day, as seen in the fan frenzy heard around the world during *NSYNC’s on-stage reunion at this year’s VMAs and the ever-spreading domination of K-Pop’s biggest groups like BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT.”

The documentary doesn’t have a title yet or release date… so stay tuned!