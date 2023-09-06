What To Expect In Beetlejuice 2

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 “Beetlejuice” film is on the way! “Beetlejuice 2” has an official release date of one year from today, September 6, 2024, and the cinematographer is shedding a little light on what to expect!

In case you need a refresher, “Beetlejuice” starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Catherine O’Hara. The movie centered around a deceased married couple who called on the services of a mischievous poltergeist from the Netherworld to scare away the new residents of their former home.

The new “Beetlejuice 2” brings back Tim Burton as the director, along with stars Keaton, Ryder, and O’Hara. The sequel also adds Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe.

Cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos just revealed to The Wrap that “Beetlejuice 2” is about family – and hinted at Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega’s connected storyline.

“At its heart, Beetlejuice 2 is a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later, and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible? That’s why I choose projects. That human connection for me is always at the forefront,” Zambarloukos said.

Michael Keaton also dished on the new movie in an interview with Empire Magazine back in June.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move… It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in – I can’t tell you how long,” Keaton said.

That fun is on hiatus for the moment, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has suspended production. It’s still unclear if the release date will shift.