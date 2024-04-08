2024 Total Solar Eclipse Is TODAY!

Former FLORIDA TODAY reporter Hillard Grossman tests out his eclipse glasses.

 

The day has finally arrived, and soon the hour will be near!

Grab your solar glasses and go outside, wherever you are, to see at least a partial solar eclipse today!

If you aren’t in a position to do that, might we suggest checking the livestream from our affiliate WHOU 100.1 FM in Houlton, Maine, the last U.S. stop in the path of totality before Canada.

Another something cool we discovered – go to Google and type in solar eclipse and watch what happens!

The eclipse will pass over the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time at 12:10 pm. It will then make its way northeast before moving into Canada.

A couple other good resources we’ve found: live coverage is at timeanddate.com so you can follow the eclipse as it tracks across the U.S. NASA also has live coverage on their website. 

Happy viewing! And remember, we also have the perfect playlist for your viewing and listening pleasure… 

