Your Total Solar Eclipse Playlist

A Green Bay woman looks at the solar eclipse with special glasses on Aug. 21, 2017, during a viewing party hosted by the city of Green Bay and Downtown Green Bay Inc

2017 Eclipse

 

We are one week away from the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024!

Whether you’re staying home and hoping to see it, or driving to the path of totality, we are hoping for clear skies and a great view!

If you aren’t sure when your best viewing time is, here’s a link to a great resource that will help you pinpoint exactly when to go outside, put on those special eclipse glasses, and look up!

Now, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t provide you with the perfect Total Solar Eclipse Playlist! We rounded up the best songs for your viewing and listening pleasure.

Check it out on Spotify – and happy solar eclipse viewing!

Throwback Eclipse Playlist

