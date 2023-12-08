’80s Powerhouses Team Up For Summer Tour

Summer 2024 promises to be a rockin’ good time with news of two big bands teaming up for a 23-city stadium tour!
Journey and Def Leppard will start their tour in St. Louis on July 6, 2024, and wrap up September 8 in Denver.
They’ll be joined by Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick on selected dates.
The summer tour will be a follow-up to Journey’s already-announced 50th anniversary Freedom tour, which plays in the U.S. between February 9 and April 29.
A presale for Citi cardholders begins December 13, while tickets to the general public go on sale December 15.
All info can be found at www.defleppardjourney2024.com.
Journey and Def Leppard 2024 tour dates
- July 6: St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 10: Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 13: Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 15: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band
- July 18: Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 20: Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 23: Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 25: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 27: Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 30: Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart
- Aug. 2: Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart
- Aug. 5: Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart
- Aug. 7: Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 12: Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 14: Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 16: San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 23: Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 25: Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 28: San Francisco, CAOracle Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 30: San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band
- Sept. 4: Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick
- Sept. 8: Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick