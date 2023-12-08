’80s Powerhouses Team Up For Summer Tour

Summer 2024 promises to be a rockin’ good time with news of two big bands teaming up for a 23-city stadium tour!

Journey and Def Leppard will start their tour in St. Louis on July 6, 2024, and wrap up September 8 in Denver.

They’ll be joined by Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick on selected dates.

The summer tour will be a follow-up to Journey’s already-announced 50th anniversary Freedom tour, which plays in the U.S. between February 9 and April 29.

A presale for Citi cardholders begins December 13, while tickets to the general public go on sale December 15.

All info can be found at www.defleppardjourney2024.com.

Journey and Def Leppard 2024 tour dates