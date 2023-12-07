Agree/Disagree: Best Songs of the ’80s

Jan 1997; Washington D.C. , USA; FILE PHOTO; Recording artist Prince performs during a concert at Constitution Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Mendelsohn- USA TODAY Network

Rolling Stone has revealed its list of The 200 Best Songs of the 1980s… and the top ten has a few surprises!

RS said the ’80s were “music’s most insane decade. The hits, the deep cuts, the fan favorites. A mix tape of pop classics, rockers, rappers, soul divas, New Wavers, disco jams, country twangers, punk ragers, dance-floor anthems, smooth operators, and karaoke room-clearers. There’s all-time legends and one-hit wonders.”

With that said, here’s their Top Ten… see if you agree!

10. “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

9. “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

8. “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran

7. “Our Lips Are Sealed” by The Go-Gos

6. “How Will I Know?” by Whitney Houston

5. “Bring the Noise” by Public Enemy

4. “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

3. “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

2. “Like a Prayer” by Madonna

1. “Kiss” by Prince

