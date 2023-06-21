Barbie Buzz Is Building!

Barbie is the most anticipated movie of the summer and it hits theaters one month from today – July 21!

The movie follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she lives in Barbie Land with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and the other Barbie and Ken dolls. She lives in her Barbie Dream House, wears amazing clothes, and drives her Barbie car until one day, she decides to take a trip to the real world!

Every movie trailer has had fans begging for more – and now Architectural Digest is showing us even more! In a new video interview with Robbie and the film’s director Greta Gerwig, they take fans behind the scenes of how the production team designed and built Barbie’s world, and it’s spectacular!

No detail was left out – for instance, Barbie doesn’t walk to her convertible every morning, she floats down from the top floor of her Dream House – because that’s the way little girls play it!

Her outfits are set up on the wall with new ones magically appearing each day. They look like they’re in the plastic packaging!

The accessories you’ll see in the film are all branded Barbie – like Barbie cookie dough – and most of them are decals and stickers, just like when you purchase a Barbie toy.

It’s a lot of pink, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s sure to be a blockbuster when it hits theaters July 21!

You watch the full Architectural Digest video below.