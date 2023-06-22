Cyndi Lauper On Rock Hall Of Fame Snub

Cyndi Lauper is 70 today and keeping it all in perspective!

Lauper was one of 14 artists up for consideration into the Rock and Roll of Fame in 2023. Many of her fans were shocked when she didn’t make it in but Lauper said she holds no resentment.

“I don’t need a badge,” she recently told People Magazine. “I need to be able to continue the work and help to make a difference… You have to remember to be human and help other humans…That will never change with me, whether I get a badge or not.”

Lauper said she will continue her work on behalf of LGBTQ+ organizations. “I always felt that rock ‘n’ roll could save the world, and as a rocker, you have to be an activist,” she said.

Lauper’s long career is featured in a new documentary, “Let the Canary Sing,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Rotten Tomatoes describes it as “chronicling Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism, and tireless advocacy. The film takes the audience on an engaging exploration of the world of a renowned and pioneering artist, who has left a remarkable legacy with her artwork.”

Happy Birthday, Cyndi Lauper!