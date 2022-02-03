BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: James Brown

When you think “JAMES BROWN,” immediately, the images of his dancing and on-stage performances come to mind. Songs like, “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag,” “It’s A Man’s World,” and more, strike up images of a true ICONIC performer on all levels.

But don’t forget, James’ ’80s performances were nothing short of legend as well.

Starting with appearances in “The Blues Brothers,” James showed off his “brand new bag” of his as well, especially Rocky IV’s “Living In America.” The song won Brown a Grammy award for the best Male Solo R&B performance in 1987. Written by Dan Hartman (of “I Can Dream About You” fame), it put a nice cherry on top of Brown’s career and made him relevant to a whole new generation again.