BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: James Brown

The Godfather of Soul's '80s comeback was something FIERCE.

July 23, 1999; Rome, NY, USA; James Brown opens the festival at the East Stage at Woodstock '99 at held Griffiss Park. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass-USA TODAY Sports

When you think “JAMES BROWN,” immediately, the images of his dancing and on-stage performances come to mind.  Songs like, “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag,” “It’s A Man’s World,” and more, strike up images of a true ICONIC performer on all levels.

But don’t forget, James’ ’80s performances were nothing short of legend as well.

Starting with appearances in “The Blues Brothers,” James showed off his “brand new bag” of his as well, especially Rocky IV’s “Living In America.”  The song won Brown a Grammy award for the best Male Solo R&B performance in 1987.  Written by Dan Hartman (of “I Can Dream About You” fame), it put a nice cherry on top of Brown’s career and made him relevant to a whole new generation again.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: No, Janet Jackson didn’t have a secret baby.

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Rick James; more than just a Chappelle skit

Entertainment News

WHAT IS “THAT?” Meatloaf, remembered.

Entertainment News

Three lessons we should all remember from Dawson’s Creek

More Stories

Want to CALL the GRINCH? You can!

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas. And…

WATCH: “WHERE ARE MY BACKGROUND SINGERS?”

‘A Very Boyband Holiday’ Is The Energy America…

1 of 42