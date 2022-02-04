BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: The Queen before Beyonce; Diana Ross.

It was a voice that “stopped me in my tracks,” according to Motown Records founder Barry Gordy. And that voice has been a catalyst for a LOT of positivity through the years.

A 1961 audition of the all-girl group known as “The Primettes” for Motown Records executives led to an almost immediate signing, a makeover with a new name – THE SUPREMES – and the rest was history.

From 1963 until 1981, no female artist was as present as Diana Ross; red carpets, awards shows, television specials, The Wiz – you name it, she did it. She ended up leaving Motown Records to move to MCA, only to re-join her original recording home late in the 1980s. While a planned Supremes reunion didn’t go quite as planned around the turn of the century, Diana has ALWAYS kept performing – wowing crowds in worldwide – and being a supportive role model for her five children as well.

Her recent accolades at the 2019 Grammys gave her another shining moment at center stage.

There is an elegance; a performance style, and a artistry that is TRULY Diana. Though some came before, and many have come after, there will always be only ONE Diana Ross.

A tip of the hat to you, Ms. Ross, for so much excellence.