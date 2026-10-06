Dirty Dancing Is Going To Broadway

Kellerman’s is calling!

“Dirty Dancing: The Musical” is coming to Broadway! The stage version of the 1987 film will open on Broadway in February 2027 and will run through September.

The musical is currently touring North America right now – but this will be the first time it’s been on Broadway.

The musical, like the movie, is set in the Catskills in 1963 at a mountain resort named Kellerman’s. Frances “Baby” Houseman is vacationing there with her family and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle. The film starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. The musical stars Annalese Starzec and Blake Zelesnikar in those roles.

The musical’s official descriptor reads: Set during an unforgettable summer in the Catskills in 1963, ‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ follows Frances “Baby” Houseman, whose undeniable connection with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle leads to an unexpected discovery of love, passion and independence. Pulsing with the iconic music from the original film, including such hits as ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,’ ‘Hungry Eyes,’ ‘Do You Love Me?’ and ‘She’s Like the Wind,’ the musical captures the exhilaration of forbidden romance and the courage it takes to stand by one’s convictions, all told through electrifying dance and a finale that will lift you out of your seat.

One fun tidbit – Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the film, is directing the new musical!

It seems fitting that the musical will hit Broadway next year – in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary!

You can see more about “Dirty Dancing: The Musical” here.