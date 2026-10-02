Man Is Stunned To Learn His Famous Biological Father’s Identity

Michael Goessling of St. Louis always knew he was adopted – and always wondered about his biological parents. Who were they? Where were they? What was their story?

He was raised by his adopted parents, Paul and Kay, and said he had a wonderful childhood. Still, the questions about his biological parents persisted.

When he was 57, he started to get the answers to his questions.

Turns out, his half-brother took a 23andMe DNA test and was notified of Michael’s existence in St. Louis. That set off a chain reaction of events that led to him meeting the half-brother – and then his birth mother. He then connected with his birth father over the phone. Goessling asked his father what he did for a living, and he told him he was a musician – actually preparing to tour through St. Louis!

“And then I finally said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?'” Goessling said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.'”

Yes, turns out, Goessling’s biological father is Michael McDonald, that Michael McDonald of Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and a successful solo career who gave us songs like “What a Fool Believes” and “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near).”

Here’s the backstory: McDonald was just 14 when he fathered Goessling. The biological mother was also 14, so they gave him up for adoption. They have reportedly remained close friends over the years. As to how Goessling was also named Michael, well, that’s just a crazy coincidence! Goessling was unnamed when he was placed for adoption, and his adopted parents Paul and Kay chose the name Michael, not knowing who the biological father was!

Father and son are now getting to know one another – and Michael McDonald was also happy to know he’s actually a grandfather! St. Louis TV station KMOV broke the story – check it out below! You can definitely see the resemblance!