Earth, Wind and Fire Day… plus THIS popular sitcom? MIND BLOWN!

As we celebrate EARTH, WIND and FIRE day tonight on Throwback Nation Radio, we’ll be playing “September” every single hour – as is tradition. BUT, we also dug up some other versions and background on it you may have seen.

First, the “RECORDER VERSION.” It’s absolutely terrible. But sometimes, we need a laugh.

Second, THE CHRISTMAS VERSION. The 25th night of December fits just fine – and we’re down for some FA-LA-LA-ing around here.

And THIRD… something our own Tony Lorino discovered while doing a little research. If you’re a fan of FRIENDS… sit down.

This couldn’t BEEEEE any more shocking!