The Eagles’ Long Goodbye Has Begun

The Eagles have started to say their Long Goodbye – they are three shows in to their final tour and no end in sight. The band has said they will stay on the road through 2025, or until demand runs out!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked things off at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 7, playing tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who died September 1, and Eagles bassist Randy Meisner, who died in July.

Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, and Joe Walsh are joined on this tour by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagle Glenn Frey.

Fans are absolutely loving the show, a two-hour parade of hits.

Here’s a look at the 23-song setlist:

“Seven Bridges Road” “Take It Easy” “One of These Nights” “Take It to the Limit” “Best of My Love” “Witchy Woman” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” “Tequila Sunrise” “In the City” “I Can’t Tell You Why” “New Kid in Town” “Lyin’ Eyes” “Life’s Been Good” “Already Gone” “Come Monday” (Jimmy Buffett tribute) “Fins” (Jimmy Buffett tribute) “The Boys of Summer” “Funk #49” “Heartache Tonight” “Life in the Fast Lane” “Rocky Mountain Way” “Desperado” “Hotel California”

