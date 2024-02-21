Foreigner’s Founder Reveals Tough Diagnosis

Foreigner is in the middle of a farewell tour and has just been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Big moments for a band that brought us hits like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Big moments that founder Mick Jones is publicly missing out on. He hasn’t performed with the band since 2022.

We now know the reason why.

Jones just disclosed that he has been battling Parkinson’s Disease. He released the following statement.

“Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright. However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence. Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts – I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life.”

Jones formed Foreigner in 1976. The band has released nine studio albums and sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

We wish Mick Jones the very best!