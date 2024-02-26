Singer Honored With Special Coin

“Faith” singer George Michael is now featured on a special coin!

Britain’s King Charles approved the use of an image of George Michael to be featured on a new set of coins. He’s pictured in his classic look of aviator shades and leather jacket.

The design is the latest in a Music Legends series of collectible British coins. Past versions have featured Elton John, David Bowie, and Queen!

George Michael died at age 53 in 2016. His estate released a statement that “He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”

Coins honoring James Bond and Star Wars are also planned in the coming weeks.

U.S. fans may shop for the special coins on the Royal Mint’s website.