Is that Bono? Or… Tracy Morgan?

Who knew Tracy loved U2!

Jan 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tracy Morgan arrives at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

If you were at the Omaha airport a few days back at Delta’s gate A5 and thought, “gee, I’ve seen that guy somewhere,” you were right.

Sure enough, that’s Tracy Morgan getting ready for a flight, chilling out, enjoying U2.

I mean, we can all enjoy U2 from time to time.  I just didn’t expect Tracy Morgan to serenade us with it… at the Omaha Airport.  Though, it is likely the best entertainment option that’s played the Omaha Airport in decades.

Cheers, Tracy.  Sing on!

 

 

