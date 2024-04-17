Journey Just Did Something Pretty Amazing

Journey Greatest Hits Album - Amazon

They brought us favorite songs like “Any Way You Want It,” “Send Her My Love,” and “Who’s Crying Now.” Journey remains a favorite throwback band and now they’ve reached a pretty awesome milestone!

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album just hit its 800th week on the Billboard 200 music chart!

Only two other albums have achieved this – Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and Bob Marley’s “Legend.”

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album first debuted on the Billboard 200 on December 3, 1988. It peaked at No. 10 on February 11, 1989.

So how did this happen? How is a “Greatest Hits” album from 36 years ago still charting right now?

Well, Billboard has shifted its ranking strategy for the most popular LPs based on their overall consumption. They now consider everything from album sales to on-demand streaming to video plays on YouTube and Facebook.

So, it appears that Journey is still pretty popular and the music is still striking a chord with fans!

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album tracklist

  1. Only the Young
  2. Don’t Stop Believin’
  3. Wheel in the Sky
  4. Faithfully
  5. I’ll Be Alright Without You
  6. Any Way You Want It
  7. Ask the Lonely
  8. Who’s Crying Now
  9. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
  10. Lights
  11. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’
  12. Open Arms
  13. Girl Can’t Help It
  14. Send Her My Love
  15. Be Good to Yourself
  16. When You Love a Woman
Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Posh Spice is 50 Today!

Entertainment News

Government To Sue Ticketmaster, Live Nation

Entertainment News

Remembering Selena On Her Birthday

Entertainment News

Are You A Last-Minute Tax Filer?

More Stories

‘Melrose Place’ Is Coming Back

When To Watch Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel of…

Top 10 Throwback Concerts To Go To This Summer

BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Has Died

1 of 131