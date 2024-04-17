Journey Just Did Something Pretty Amazing

They brought us favorite songs like “Any Way You Want It,” “Send Her My Love,” and “Who’s Crying Now.” Journey remains a favorite throwback band and now they’ve reached a pretty awesome milestone!

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album just hit its 800th week on the Billboard 200 music chart!

Only two other albums have achieved this – Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and Bob Marley’s “Legend.”

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album first debuted on the Billboard 200 on December 3, 1988. It peaked at No. 10 on February 11, 1989.

So how did this happen? How is a “Greatest Hits” album from 36 years ago still charting right now?

Well, Billboard has shifted its ranking strategy for the most popular LPs based on their overall consumption. They now consider everything from album sales to on-demand streaming to video plays on YouTube and Facebook.

So, it appears that Journey is still pretty popular and the music is still striking a chord with fans!

Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album tracklist