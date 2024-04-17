Posh Spice is 50 Today!

Happy 50th birthday to Victoria Caroline Beckham, also known as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls! The group rose to fame in the mid-1990s and became the best-selling female group of all time. Back in the 90s, who didn’t “Wannabe” a Spice Girl???

These days, Victoria Beckham is married to soccer star David Beckham and has been concentrating on her family and fashion businesses. We discovered some other fun facts about her, so let’s get going!

#1 She was inspired by the musical “Fame.” Victoria watched the musical in 1980 and then decided to pursue a musical career.

#2 She comes by the nickname “Posh” quite naturally. She grew up in England, where her parents founded an electronics wholesale business and did quite well for themselves. Victoria later admitted being embarrassed by her family’s wealth and asked her father not to take her to school in his Rolls-Royce.

#3 She dated actor Corey Haim in 1995, before meeting her now-husband David Beckham in 1997.

#4 When the Spice Girls reunited for a tour in 2007, Victoria said her motivation was her family. “I wanted my children to see that Mummy was a pop star. It was the last opportunity for them to stand in a crowd full of people screaming for the Spice Girls,” she said.

#5 She collects handbags and her collection is said to be worth more can $1.5 million! She has also admitted to collecting sunglasses, especially Gucci and Carrera brands.

#6 Victoria and David are parents of four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper. Elton John and his partner David Furnish are godparents to at least two of the boys, and actress Elizabeth Hurley is their godmother.

#7 She is an author! She released an autobiography, “Learning to Fly,” in 2001. She also published a fashion advice guide in 2006 titled “That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels, and Everything in Between.”

#8 She has launched both fashion and beauty brands.

#9 She is a mother-in-law! Her oldest son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

#10 Victoria and David are the subjects of a new book coming out this summer. “The House of Beckham: Money, Sex, and Power” by journalist Tom Bower is said to examine the question, “are their lives really as perfect as the Beckhams would like the world to believe?” Hmm… sounds juicy!

Happy 50th birthday to Posh Spice!