This Candy Aisle Favorite Is No More

It’s the final chew for a favorite gum!

Fruit Stripe Gum is being discontinued after over 50 years of production, according to its maker Ferrara Candy.

“We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum,” the company told Food & Wine.

Ferrara said they considered many factors in their decision to stop producing Fruit Stripe, including consumer preferences, purchasing patterns, and brand trends.

Fruit Stripe Gum came in a colorful package and the gum was striped in the same colors, with five flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach Smash. Each package also had temporary tattoos of mascot Yipes the Zebra!

The announcement brought some big reaction online. One fan posted on Reddit that they will miss “the wildest three second ride that your tastebuds ever knew,” in reference to the famously short-lived flavor punch!

You may still be able to find Fruit Stripe Gum in stores as existing stock is sold. We searched Amazon and couldn’t find any more listings, but eBay is selling several 12-packs for over $100!

Ferrara also makes other nostalgic candies like Fun Dip, Gobstopper, Chuckles, and Nerds. Interestingly enough, Nerds has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years, even earning the candy its first Super Bowl commercial next month!