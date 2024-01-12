There’s Going To Be a Top Gun 3

Maverick is coming back… again!

Tom Cruise is reportedly developing a third film in the “Top Gun” franchise, following the massive worldwide success of “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022.

“Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger is working on the script, and The Hollywood Reporter said director Joe Kosinski would return to direct. Stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell are also expected to return.

“Maverick” earned $1.5 billion globally and many credited Cruise with single-handedly saving the movie business, which had taken a hit during the pandemic.

“Top Gun” fans are no doubt excited by this news, but it’s probably going to be awhile before it hits theaters. Cruise is working on another “Mission: Impossible” movie right now. That’s set for release in May 2025, which means “Top Gun 3” won’t happen for a few years.

Still, looks like it’s a go for liftoff!