Top 5 Songs About Sunglasses

Did you know it’s National Sunglasses Day? It’s celebrated annually on June 27 to highlight the importance of protecting your eyes and wearing sunglasses all year round.

We think it’s also the perfect opportunity to revisit some of our favorite 80’s and 90’s songs about sunglasses!

Here’s our Top 5!

#1 – “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart

#2 – “Future’s So Bright (I Have To Wear Shades)” by Timbuk 3

#3 – “Cheap Sunglasses” by ZZ Top

#5 – And finally… “Boys of Summer” by Don Henley! It may not have sunglasses in the title, but they’re featured prominently in the song!