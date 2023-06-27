Top 5 Songs About Sunglasses

Eve Luxury Boutique owner Eve Anes modeling a pair of Versace sunglasses that matches her dress at her shop in Brockton, Friday, June 16, 2023.

Did you know it’s National Sunglasses Day? It’s celebrated annually on June 27 to highlight the importance of protecting your eyes and wearing sunglasses all year round.

We think it’s also the perfect opportunity to revisit some of our favorite 80’s and 90’s songs about sunglasses!

Here’s our Top 5!

#1 – “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart

#2 – “Future’s So Bright (I Have To Wear Shades)” by Timbuk 3

#3 – “Cheap Sunglasses” by ZZ Top

#5 – And finally… “Boys of Summer” by Don Henley! It may not have sunglasses in the title, but they’re featured prominently in the song!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Wham! Documentary Is a Must-see!

Entertainment News

Belinda’s back solo this summer and we’re stoked.

Entertainment News

Is Fleetwood Mac Done?

Entertainment News

Cyndi Lauper On Rock Hall Of Fame Snub

More Stories

Barbie Buzz Is Building!

You Can Live Like Mariah Carey

Paula Abdul’s Feeling Good At 61

42 Years After The Ark, Indy’s Back

1 of 75