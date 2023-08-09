Top Ten… Er, ELEVEN Whitney Houston Songs

Today we remember Whitney Houston, ‘The Voice,’ on what would have been her 60th birthday!

One of the best-selling music artists of all time. Winner of eight Grammys, two Emmys, and 16 Billboard Music awards. Rolling Stone named her the second-greatest singer of all time, right behind Aretha Franklin. The world mourned her death at the age of 48 in 2012. But today, we celebrate her life and the incredible music she created.

Houston had 11 #1 hits throughout her career… so without further adieu, here’s our Top ELEVEN Whitney Houston Songs!

#11 Where Do Broken Hearts Go (1988)

#10 Exhale (Shoop, Shoop) (1995)

#9 All The Man That I Need (1991)

#8 Saving All My Love For You (1985)

#7 Didn’t We Almost Have It All (1987)

#6 So Emotional (1988)

#5 I’m Your Baby Tonight (1990)

#4 How Will I Know (1986)

#3 Greatest Love of All (1986)

#2 I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) (1987)

#1 I Will Always Love You (1992-93). This song spent a staggering 14 weeks atop the list and at the time was the longest-running No. 1 single in history.