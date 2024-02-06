Two ‘Friends’ Reunite in Super Bowl Ad

We’re getting a sneak peek at some of this year’s commercials that will air during the big game on Sunday… and we are loving one in particular!

It’s for Uber Eats, and the company wants you to remember that they deliver almost everything. But in order to remember that, you have to forget something else to basically make room in your brain.

The ad reunites Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, AKA Ross and Rachel. It also features David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll, and Usher.

Take a look…

Hilarious, right? You can see this ad and many others in between action on the football field this Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers!