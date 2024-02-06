More About Celine Dion’s Grammy Comeback

Fans watching the Grammys Sunday night were undoubtedly shocked to see Celine Dion walking across the stage to present the Album of the Year award.

Dion has been out of the spotlight since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. She was also forced to cancel a world tour. The disease is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Dion’s return to the stage brought the Grammy crowd to their feet for a standing ovation. Perhaps even more special, she was accompanied by her oldest child, son Rene-Charles, 23.

Dion was obviously moved by the reaction and told the crowd, “Thank you all. I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really meant it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Dion recently announced that her health journey would be chronicled in a new documentary to stream on Amazon Prime Video, “I Am: Celine Dion.” The premiere date hasn’t been announced yet.

She shared the following on her Instagram account.

“The last couple of years (have) been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Dion is sometimes referred to as the “Queen of Power Ballads.” She is one of the best-selling music artists ever with five Grammys to her credit. Her 2003-2007 residency in Las Vegas is highest-grossing concert residency of all time. She is 55 and and has three children with her husband Rene, who passed away in 2016.