WHAT IS “THAT?” Meatloaf, remembered.

Born Michael Lee Aday in 1947, Meat Loaf’s unique voice, amazing lyrics, and operettic production left an indelible mark on music history.

Today, we remember the amazing rise, the fall, and the rise AGAIN of this unique performer.

Meat’s release of “Bat Out Of Hell” in 1977 was iconic, unique, and METEORIC. But just as quickly, drug and alcohol abuse quelled the fire that was its fire-y debut. After hitting rock bottom and having to declare bankruptcy, he kept performing. And suddenly, the original album rebounded in sales… and he and writer Jim Steinman reunited in 1993 for “Bat Out Of Hell 2.” Sure enough, lightning struck twice, and Meat was BACK…and maybe BIGGER than ever. “I Would Do Anything For Love” became his biggest and only #1 song, and , against the odds, “Bat Out Of Hell 2” topped the album charts as well. But the lyrics of “I Would Do Anything For Love” have left all of us SO confused.

“I Would Do Anything For Love, but I won’t do that… no, no, I won’t do that.” What is THAT?

My theory: CHEAT. Certainly, Meat himself has alluded to several things that “THAT” could be. But the line, “sooner or later you’ll be screwin’ around” – “NO, I won’t do that, I won’t do that” probably gives us a clue. Leaving one love, simply to find physical passion with another? Now that – THAT – might just be it.

It’s my theory, I’m sticking to it.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the tributes you’re seeing here and on other social media today. No doubt, we’ll all be enjoying some Meat Loaf over the next couple of days – and weeks – and let’s embrace the voice, the lyrics, and the unique presentation that was TRULY his own.