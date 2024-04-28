‘9 to 5’ Reimagined!

The fan-favorite movie “9 to 5” is coming back… thanks to a “Friend!”

Jennifer Aniston is said to be producing a new reimagining of the classic 1980 movie starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin.

Screenwriter Diablo Cody has also signed on. She collaborated on several films with director Jason Reitman, including “Juno” in 2007.

As you may remember, Parton not only starred in the original “9 to 5,” she also wrote and performed the title song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Aniston has been both producing and starring in films like “The Switch,” “Cake,” and “Dumplin,'” which also featured songs written and performed by Parton.

No release date yet, but we’ll keep an eye out!