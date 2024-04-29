Madonna Concert Film?

MADONNA
1987 Press Photo

If you weren’t able to see Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ in person, you’re in luck!

The Material Girl will reportedly film her final show in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday, May 4, for a concert film to hit streaming services.

The final show is expected to be epic for a few reasons. First, it’s FREE. Yes, FREE. Check out Madonna’s website and there it is – FREE. 

It’s at Copacabana Beach in Rio and given that it’s free, more than 1.5 million fans are expected to attend.

It’s being billed as Madonna’s “biggest show yet” and will be broadcast live on TV Globo.

That footage will then be produced with behind-the-scenes extras before hitting a streaming service.

No date for that yet – but we can’t wait to watch!

