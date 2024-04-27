Chris Farley Film In The Works

It’s Saturday, and back in the early 1990s, that meant you had plans tonight. Flip on the TV to watch “Saturday Night Live” and see what crazy thing Chris Farley would do to make you laugh!

The legendary comedy actor died in 1997 of a drug overdose at age 33. Now, nearly 30 years later, Farley’s life will be examined in a new biopic.

Farley’s former SNL boss Lorne Michaels will produce. Josh Gad, from “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast” is set to direct. Emmy winning actor Paul Walter Hauser from the series “Black Bird” is signed on to portray Farley.

The screenplay will be based on the “New York Times” best-selling biography “The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts.”

No release date yet, but the project has the green light from Farley’s family.

Farley appeared on “SNL” from 1990 to 1995. He brought so many iconic characters to life, such as Matt Foley, the inspirational speaker who lived in a “van down by the river.” Who could forget his turn as a wanna-be Chippendale dancer alongside Patrick Swayze? Or his turn as the stereotypical Lunch Lady while his friend Adam Sandler performed “Lunchlady Land?”

Farley went on from SNL to star in films like “Tommy Boy” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.”

We can’t wait to see this one!