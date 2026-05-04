Barry Manilow Says He’s Not Quite Ready For Vegas Yet

We are sending more healing wishes to Barry Manilow!

The “Copacabana” singer has been recovering from surgery for lung cancer, which forced him to reschedule his planned farewell arena tour.

Now, he’s also postponing his planned May shows in Las Vegas.

Manilow posted on Instagram Stories that he’s been making great progress – but he’s not quite performance-ready yet.

He is planning to still perform his June arena shows in the United Kingdom – and pick up the shows at Westgate Las Vegas in July.

Manilow is 82 years old and had a lobectomy to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung in December. He has had a few setbacks during his recovery, but talked to People Magazine and said he’s found a new perspective following his diagnosis. “It has really, really made me take stock of my life,” he said. “This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend? All of those cornball things that I’ve read for all of my life, I started to think about that, too.”

When Manilow does perform again, fans will hear new music! His 33rd studio album, What a Time, will be released June 5.