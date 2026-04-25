‘Michael’ Gets Big Thumbs Up From Moviegoers

The biopic about Michael Jackson, “Michael,” is earning rave reviews from moviegoers! It’s achieved a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, an overwhelmingly positive score. Critics have not been as kind, with one critic calling it “a bland and barely competent daytime TV movie.”

The critics’ reviews don’t seem to matter to the public at large. Deadline is reporting the first box office numbers show it likely brought in $35M-$40M on Friday, with the weekend total estimated to be up to $95M. It has beat the record for the best opening weekend for a music biopic.

“Michael” stars the King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role. It explores Michael growing up in the Jackson 5 and his eventual breakout as a solo artist. It ends in 1988, before the 1993 child molestation allegations and some of his more eccentric behavior in his later years.

The movie is proving so popular, ‘Michael Jackson’ has become a trending topic on Threads, with fans chiming in about his music and their experiences watching the movie. One fan wrote: “it’s 2026, and people are riding by blastin’ Michael Jackson like it came out yesterday. What a time to be alive.” Another wrote: “Saw the new Michael Jackson movie and I loved. Idk why it got bad ratings? If you’re a fan, you’ll love it.”

The movie has even made Tony Lorino bust out his dancin’ shoes – take a look!



