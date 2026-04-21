10 Years Without Prince: Our 10 Favorite Throwbacks

Ten years ago today, we lost the musical genius that was Prince Rogers Nelson. Known simply as Prince (except for a few years in there when he was “The artist formerly known as Prince”), he was one of the biggest music and pop cultural influences of our time.

He released 39 albums, won Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, he’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he’s inspired and entertained millions around the world.

Prince’s music is often described as genre-defying – he blended funk, pop, rock and R&B into an unmistakable sound. He played many instruments, had a wide vocal range, and wrote most of his own songs.

He died on April 21, 2016, at age 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was found at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. Investigators later found the death was caused by counterfeit pills.

Ten years gone- but his music lives on. Today, in honor of Prince, here are 10 Favorite Prince Throwbacks!

10. I Would Die 4 U (1984)



9. U Got The Look (1987)



8. Raspberry Beret (1985)



7. Cream (1991)



6. Kiss (1986)



5. Little Red Corvette (1983)



4. 1999 (1982)



3. Let’s Go Crazy (1984)



2. When Doves Cry (1984)



1. Purple Rain (1984)

