Cyndi Lauper Auctions a Suitcase of Memories

You know the famous lyric in her song, “Time After Time…” Cyndi Lauper sang about a suitcase of memories, and now she’s putting hers up for auction!

The singer is giving fans a chance to own her clothing, accessories, awards, and other items from her storied musical career.

One of the items – the newspaper skirt Lauper wore on the True Colors album cover and in the music video!

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Other pieces include the leopard-print pajamas from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and the red plaid dress Lauper wore to the MTV Video Music Awards.

The auction is timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of True Colors, which came out in 1986.

The first auction through Bonhams is set for Thursday, October 22, and the second will be Friday, October 23.

In a statement, Lauper said: “I wanted this collection to bring together the things that have always been connected for me – art, music, and fashion. To me, fashion is art, and these pieces represent the creative journey.”

Check out the auction items here – and Lauper is featured in a Q&A video below!

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