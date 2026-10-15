‘The Game Of Love’ Has Quite A History

The song “The Game of Love” was a huge hit in 2002, winning a Grammy and dominating the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Yes, even though the song came out in 2002, it sounds very ’90s so we’re talking about it!

The version we’re all familiar with is the one by Santana featuring Michelle Branch. However, that’s not the only version – and the others may surprise you!

The song was originally recorded with Santana and New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander. Legendary record producer Clive Davis wanted a female voice to maximize appeal – so Tina Turner was brought in! Turner declined to do a music video, so Davis then asked Macy Gray to do the vocals. Davis still felt it wasn’t right – so he asked Michelle Branch to not only sing, but also provide guitar. The result is the version we heard over and over again on the radio!

Fast forward to 2026 – another version of the song just came out, this one with Michelle Branch and Gregg Alexander of the New Radicals! Alexander originally wrote the song, so this reimagined version is kinda cool to listen to! The song is on Michelle Branch’s new album Everywhere and Back Again, coming out November 6.

“‘The Game of Love’ has been such a special song in my life, made possible by one of my personal musical heroes, Gregg Alexander. Being able to sing this together with him is really a full circle moment and captures the original spirit of the demo,” Branch said.

We’ve included THREE versions of the song below – the first, the version with Santana and Branch. The second, with Santana and Turner. And the third, the new version with Branch and the New Radicals. Check them out!

