Is Fleetwood Mac Done?

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 76 today, and while he says he’s not done performing, he may never perform with Fleetwood Mac again!

At the Grammy Awards in February, Fleetwood told the Los Angeles Times that after losing bandmate Christine McVie after a short illness last year, the band may be done. “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.” He said the rest of his surviving bandmates are playing other gigs, and he will likely do so as well.

“All of us in Fleetwood Mac have been reminded what we did,” he said about life after McVie’s death. “Sometimes you forget…the enormity of 50 years of making music and being lucky to do that and blessed to do that, and when you get something like this happens, you’re really grateful for what you’ve been part of.”

Fleetwood and the band’s bassist, John McVie, started the group in the late ’60s. The remaining members of the band include Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.