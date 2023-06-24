Belinda’s back solo this summer and we’re stoked.

YOU HEARD IT HERE: Belinda Carlisle, former frontwoman of The Go-Go’s and HIGHLY successful solo artist, is out with her first studio recording since 1997. Belinda stopped by with Tony Lorino on June 24th’s edition of Throwback Nation Radio to give a little back story of how it went down – all thanks to her SON.

Carlisle’s son, Duke, noticed a woman sitting in a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, recognized her, and walked over to introduce himself. It just so happened to be the one and only Diane Warren, one of the preeminent songwriters in music history, who worked with Belinda on many occasions, including 1987’s “Heaven on Earth” album. She had just written a new song, “Big, Big Love,” and was looking for the perfect singer. “Then when I ran into Belinda’s son, Duke, I was like, Oh, wow. ‘Big, Big Love’ – Belinda! Oh, my God. Get her on the phone right now,” Warren said.

The result from that chance meeting is the new album Kismet, which features five tracks including “Big, Big Love.” Warren told the AP that “Belinda Carlisle is one of my favorite artists ever. Belinda sounds better than she ever has.”

And that feeling is mutual from Belinda’s side, who has been leery of entering the studio with new material – but felt an immediate bond with “Big Big Love.”

The EP release came out on May 12th on streaming services, and will hit store shelves on both CD and Vinyl in several weeks in mid-August.

Take a listen and judge for yourself – it seems like Belinda is in TOP-NOTCH form even after the time off!

And while she’s game to record these new songs, will Belinda ever see a GO GO reunion? Looks like a NO-GO.

So, that’s a pretty good reason to check her out live on tour, or pick up the new album. You’ll be able to hear it LIVE as Belinda kicks off a U.S. tour in July, with stops in Georgia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New York, Nevada, and California.

And before the tour is in full gear, we asked Belinda if she’d be prepping anything special for the 4th of July…

We’ll be waiting for that recipe, Belinda!

Thanks so much for joining us on Throwback Nation Radio and sharing the love of your new music – and we’re so excited to see you on the road this summer!