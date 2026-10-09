Journey Drummer Suffers Medical Emergency During Concert

Journey’s drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a medical emergency last night and had to leave the band’s concert after the first two songs.

The “Don’t Stop Believin'” band had just started playing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the show stopped after two songs and band members left the stage.

Tulsa World reported that keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the crowd: “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

About 10 minutes later, guitarist Neal Schon returned the stage and told the crowd that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital, but the show would continue with his drum tech, Steve Toomey.

Schon later said: “This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour next plays in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, October 10. Here’s hoping Castronovo makes a speedy recovery!



