Air Supply Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The band that we learned to slow dance to in middle school is celebrating a big milestone – a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock make up the duo Air Supply. They are a big part of ’80s music history – with eight top 5 hits. “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” can instantly bring us right back to that time period!

Russell is now 76 and Hitchcock is 77. They were joined by their families and close friends Pat Sajak and David Foster for the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Check out the photos below! Congratulations to Air Supply!

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