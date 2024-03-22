Kevin Bacon Prom Is ON!

It’s happening! It’s really happening!

Kevin Bacon confirmed this morning that he will attend prom at Payson High School in Utah next month.

Payson is where his iconic film “Footloose” was filmed 40 years ago.

Students at Payson have been pulling out all the stops to get Bacon to come back for a last dance. Payson is relocating after this school year, so it’s a last blast for sure! Students used the hashtag #bacontopayson on social media, recreated scenes from the movie, and even decided to hold an event benefitting Bacon’s charity, SixDegrees.org.

They were determined to get Bacon’s attention – and they succeeded! The “Today” show surprised the students with a live message from Bacon himself this morning – he WILL be at their prom on April 20th.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you. And I’m gonna come. I gotta come!” Bacon told the students.

The entire assembly erupted in cheers and Bacon wrapped it up with a fitting line… “Thank you guys. Let’s dance!”

We can’t wait!