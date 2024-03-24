‘The Breakfast Club’ Best Quotes

On March 24, 1984, five students spent a Saturday in detention. They started out as strangers – but would end up bonded together with the realization they had more in common than they thought.

“The Breakfast Club” was one of the most influential movies of the 1980s. It starred Anthony Michael Hall as Brian, Molly Ringwald as Claire, Emilio Estevez as Andrew, Ally Sheedy as Allison, and Judd Nelson as John Bender.

John Hughes absolutely nailed this coming-of-age movie about what it’s really like to be a teenager.

So, let’s go back to Shermer High School and revisit the TEN BEST QUOTES of the movie! We bet you’ll want to watch it all over again after reading these!

“Don’t mess with the bull, young man, you’ll get the horns.”

Principal Richard Vernon with the warning to John Bender to behave – and the hand gesture to go along with it!

“Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?”

John Bender to Principal Vernon – which gets him an additional Saturday in detention.

“Sweets, you couldn’t ignore me if you tried.”

John Bender to Claire, after she advises Andrew to just ignore his antics.

“Could you describe the ruckus, sir?”

Brian to Principal Vernon, after he comes out of the restroom/office after hearing a loud crash.

“Screws fall out all the time. The world’s an imperfect place.”

John Bender to Principal Vernon, after he discovers a problem with the door not staying open.

“You wanna know what I did to get in here? Nothing. I didn’t have anything better to do.”

After bonding with the group, Allison asks this question and everyone laughs in a light-hearted moment.

“We’re all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that’s all.”

Andrew to the group before telling the story about what landed him in detention.

“Are we gonna be like our parents?”

Andrew asks this question of the group after they all share stories about what it’s like growing up in their homes.

“When you grow up, your heart dies.”

Definitely an iconic line from the film… Allison said it and it was profound, coming from the quiet one of the group.

“You see us as you want to see us, in the simplest terms with the most convenient definitions. But what we found out is that each one of us is a brain, and an athlete, and a basket case, a princess, and a criminal. Does that answer your question? Sincerely yours, the Breakfast Club.”

The last line of the film – Brian is reading the essay he wrote on behalf of the group. It’s a scathing accusation against Principal Vernon for just seeing what they present on the outside, without getting to know what’s on the inside.