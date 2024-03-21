FIRST Look at New Beetlejuice Movie

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" @todayshow Instagram

Ever since we heard there’s going to be a sequel to the hit 1988 film “Beetlejuice,” we’ve been waiting to see pictures of the cast!

Well, it’s happened! The “Today” show posted the first snaps on Instagram.

The sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will feature Michael Keaton again as the main character. Winona Ryder is also back at Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara will also reprise her role. “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will play Lydia’s daughter, and Justin Theroux will also appear in the movie.

It’s scheduled to hit theaters September 6!

 

